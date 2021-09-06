Family Health: Dangers of leg injuries

As Fall sports season arrives, coaches and parents should be aware of the dangers of leg injuries.

Studies show female athletes tear their ACL at a higher rate in certain sports including basketball, team handball, and soccer.

“You see significantly more ACL injuries in female athletes. There’s a multitude of reasons for that, but there’s a lot of things that can be done to help prevent that,” says Dr. Tom Roberts, Orthopedic Surgeon at Conway Regional Health System.

Health experts suggest starting physical movement classes at an early age.

They also recommend teaching children how to land safely and in control.

Athletes should be taught to avoid high-risk movement patterns such as one-leg landings, out-of-control landings, or straight-leg landings.