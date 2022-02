More than 100-thousand Americans died from diabetes last year.

It’s the second year in a row that’s happened.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows diabetes-related deaths surged 17 percent in 2020, and 15 percent in 2021.

The National Clinical Care Commission, created by Congress, believes one in three Americans will develop Type 2 diabetes if a more comprehensive approach isn’t adopted by the U.S. to prevent it.

