Family Health: E. coli infections linked to cake batter

E. coli infections linked to cake batter

Many of us love eating cake batter, but we might think twice about it now.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections linked to cake batter.

The CDC says 16 people in 12 states were sickened with the same strain of E. coli bacteria, between February and June. Arkansas was not one of the states included in the outbreak.

All of those who got sick had recently tasted or eaten cake batter from various mixes and seven of them had to be hospitalized.

