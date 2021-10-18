Family Health: Eating nuts and seeds lower mortality risk from all causes, study finds

Living longer may come down to eating more of a key ingredient found in specific foods.

That’s according to a new study from The BMJ.

Fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), found in nuts, seeds, and some plant oils, could help extend your life.

An international team of researchers analyzed 41 studies of 120-thousand people between 1991 and 2021.

Researchers concluded increasing the fatty acid from such foods lowered death risk by 10 percent for all causes, eight percent in cardiovascular diseases, and 11 percent in coronary heart disease.

