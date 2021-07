Eating red and processed meats really does increase your risk of heart disease.

A newly-released study found that each 50 grams (1.76 oz) of processed meats eaten per day increased the risk of coronary heart disease by 18-percent.

For red meat, heart disease risk increased by 9-percent for each 50 grams.

The study included over a half million people for 30-years and was conducted by Oxford University.