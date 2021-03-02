Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Sherwood family’s yard fills with sewage after storms
Video
Little Rock Police: Officer arrested after video shows him stealing purse
Third stimulus check calculator: How much will you get?
Remains of early New Yorkers found during construction are reburied
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Braves’ Freeman celebrates his new baby ‘twins with a twist’
Top Stories
Cardinals all-out recruiting pitch brings Watt to the desert
Column: Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course
Lawyer wants ‘most serious charges’ against ex-Chiefs coach
Indians’ Francona says team didn’t cover up for Callaway
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Family Health: Exercising away migraines
KLRT Family Health
Posted:
Mar 2, 2021 / 04:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2021 / 04:57 PM CST
Trending Stories
Police say student shot at Watson Chapel junior high still alive, report of his death by department was ‘bad information’
Video
Little Rock Police: Officer arrested after video shows him stealing purse
LR man gives back to community through new beauty supply store
Video
Central Arkansas prepares to celebrate new holiday
Pine Bluff “Devastated” after local school shooting
Video