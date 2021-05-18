Family Health: Expanded cancer treatment at Conway Regional Medical Center

Conway Regional Medical Center is stepping up its cancer treatment options for patients.

The hospital has always had a chemotherapy infusion center but now they have a team of doctors, including surgeons and oncologists to provide expanded cancer treatment.

Patients will no longer have to travel to other cities to receive care because doctors say cancer treatment is more than just chemotherapy.

“We have different types of treatment like antibodies, immunotherapy and other special testing, so it’s very important for the patient to be able to have all of these options in one place,” explains Dr. Rachana Yendala.

Dr. Yendala adds that another advantage is they are hospital-based, so if a cancer patient is in the hospital, the team of doctors are better able to manage the patient’s treatment and care.