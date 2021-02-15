Family Health: February is Heart Health Month

February is Heart Health Month and the folks at Conway Regional’s cardiovascular clinic want to make sure your heart is healthy.

They suggest you see your doctor regularly and keep your cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure in check. Also, be sure to get some exercise.

According to Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Donald Steely, it doesn’t matter what kind of exercise you do – and studies prove it.

“What they found is if you did anything for 30 minutes, five days a week, you had the same mortality rate. There’s a 30-percent reduction in death,” he explains.

Dr. Steely also advises not to smoke. In fact, if you quit today your risk of a heart attack drops by 50 percent in the first six months.