Family Health: Flu prevention

This time of year is often called “cold and flu season,” but with the ongoing pandemic, there hasn’t been much said about the flu.

It’s still early in the flu season, but trouble could be ahead. That’s partly because people are not focusing on flu prevention.

Health officials say the number of people vaccinated against flu is statistically lower than a year or two ago.

“The flu is not a bug to play with, you don’t want to gamble with this bug,” cautions Dr. Andrew Patane, an internal medicine specialist in New York.

The message from doctors is simple – get your flu vaccine now. They also add you shouldn’t be concerned about getting the COVID and flu shots at the same time and say it’s safe to do so.