The American Heart Association is offering some simple tips to get us up and moving toward better physical and mental health.

First, if you work at a desk all day, set several reminders to stand and do stretching exercises.

If you find some free time during your day, try doing a few pushups while watching TV or take your pet for a walk outside.

Finally, unplug from your screens!

Also, dedicate time each day to have a dance party or play outside.

