Family Health: Getting up an hour earlier reduces depression risk, study says

There’s good news for early birds.

A new study says waking up earlier, even by just one hour, could help lower your risk of depression.

A genetic study of 840-thousand people examined the connection between sleep timing and mood.

It found shifting sleep time by just one hour reduced the risk of depression by 23-percent.

Study researchers say the discovery could have important implications for a post-pandemic world as many people working and learning remotely shifted to a later sleep schedule.

Click here for more Family Health stories.