Doctor Anthony Fauci says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween.

On Sunday, Fauci encouraged children to “go out there and enjoy” the holiday, adding that those who want to celebrate should consider getting vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.

In addition, the director of the CDC has also said that outdoor trick-or-treating would be safe for kids, and she encourages people to avoid crowded Halloween parties.