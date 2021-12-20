Family Health: Having the flu increases risk for Parkinson’s, study finds

A new study suggests there may be a link between influenza infection and an increased risk for Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive disorder of the nervous system marked by problems with movement, cognitive changes, and a range of other symptoms.

Several earlier studies reported a sharp increase in Parkinson’s cases following the 1918 influenza pandemic.

Some cases of Parkinson’s have been linked to environmental exposures to pesticides and other toxic chemicals.

Genetics may also play a role, but most cases of Parkinson’s have no known cause.