Family Health: Having the flu increases risk for Parkinson’s, study finds

KLRT Family Health
Posted: / Updated:

A new study suggests there may be a link between influenza infection and an increased risk for Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive disorder of the nervous system marked by problems with movement, cognitive changes, and a range of other symptoms.

Several earlier studies reported a sharp increase in Parkinson’s cases following the 1918 influenza pandemic.

Some cases of Parkinson’s have been linked to environmental exposures to pesticides and other toxic chemicals.

Genetics may also play a role, but most cases of Parkinson’s have no known cause.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories