Scientists say a case of HIV has been possibly cured, for the first time ever.

A woman from New York joins a small group of people whose recovery is providing researchers with road maps to beat the virus.

A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells they hope could be given to dozens of people every year.

According to scientists, the woman has not shown any signs of HIV infection since she stopped treatment for the virus in October 2020 following the transplant.