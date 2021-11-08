Family Health: How blood type can play role in development of diseases

A new study says whether you get certain diseases or conditions may come down to which blood type you have.

Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden say people with certain blood types are more susceptible to some conditions or diseases than others.

For example, people with type A blood were more likely to clot.

Those with type O blood were more likely to bleed, and type O blood is more often linked to pregnancy-induced hypertension.

With type B blood, people had lower risks for kidney stones.

The study is published in the peer-review journal E-life.