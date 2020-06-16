Family Health: How to properly use hand sanitizer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Many of us are depending on hand sanitizer to protect against the coronavirus.

A new study suggests most people are coming up short.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control found rubbing in hand sanitizer for exactly 30 seconds kills COVID-19.

Anything less can leave traces of active virus, leaving you vulnerable to infection.

Always use sanitizers with an alocohol content of 70% or more.

Rub in a generous amount for a full 30 seconds, about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” three times.

Be sure to get it in between your fingers and on the back of your hands.