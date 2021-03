LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More and more Arkansans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arkansas Blood Institute wants to remind everyone that there is no wait to donate blood after getting the shot, as long as you are feeling well.

The institute says donation rates have dropped recently, and while the blood supply is currently stable, more is needed to keep it fully stocked.

Remember, just one donation can save up to three lives.

