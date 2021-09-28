Family Health: Know the signs of stroke, save a life

If someone is having a stroke, would you know what to do?

First off, doctors at Conway Regional Health System want to make sure you know the warning signs.

“The ambulance has the ability to know which hospital to take you to, which one has the ability to treat strokes and which ones don’t. They have the ability to send information ahead to the ER, so we know what’s coming in. They have the ability to perform life-saving intervention on the scene,” explains Dr. Mark Cooper, Emergency Room Physician at Conway Regional Health System.

He cautions that some strokes happen because of a clot, others because of a bleed, so don’t give the person any aspirin.

Just remember, the sooner someone gets to the hospital, the more likely they’ll have a complete recovery.