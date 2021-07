Extreme longevity is on the rise, and the odds of living past age 110 are becoming more likely.

A new study, which used mathematical modeling, predicts the probability of people becoming “supercentenarians” in the years 2020 through 2100.

Researchers found that it’s “extremely likely” to see the record for the oldest human broken during this century.

To date, the oldest person to ever live was Jeanne Calment, a French woman who died in 1997 at age 122.

