CONWAY, Ark. – Conway Regional Health System is taking a big step to help women with high-risk pregnancies have healthy outcomes.

Its new Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center is located on the hospital campus.

They can do targeted genetic testing to make sure mom and baby are healthy.

Age and medical conditions can put women at high risk, and some newborns might need more elaborate care.

“Most of the patients that come see me are those that have had long-standing medical conditions like chronic hypertension, diabetes, lupus and we do very targeted anatomy ultrasounds to screen babies for genetic issues,” explains Dr. Dawn Hughes, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist.

This new center makes it easier for women to get care close to home.

Dr. Hughes says Conway Regional works closely with OB-GYNs and other doctors to care for pregnant moms and babies.