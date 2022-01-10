Family Health: Mobile health unit targets men

With the new year, Conway Regional Health wants to encourage more men to take care of their health.

Dr. Thad Hardin says that, unlike women, some men are slow to go to the doctor, and many illnesses are diagnosed late.

But this year they have a mobile health unit that will specifically target men.

“I am confident that with this mobile health unit we will catch undiagnosed diabetes, undiagnosed high blood pressure, undiagnosed disease processes, that we’ll save lives, and the trickle-down effect of catching diabetes early is going to add years to someone’s dad’s life, someone’s grandfather’s life, someone’s brother’s life,” Dr. Hardin explains.

Conway Regional Health’s annual Duck Derby helped raise money to buy the men’s mobile health unit. The banquet fundraiser is in March.

