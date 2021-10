Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is showing a strong immune response in younger children.

In a late-stage clinical trial, the company says its coronavirus vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children aged six through 11.

The announcement comes as an FDA panel will vote on whether to authorize Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11.

Currently, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has only been authorized for use in individuals over 18 years old.