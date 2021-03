Moderna is now studying its coronavirus vaccine in children.

According to the company, the first pediatric participants have been dosed in the mid-to-late stage study named KidCOVE.

The trial will test the safety and efficacy of the two-dose vaccine in children from six months to 11-years-old.

Moderna says it plans to enroll over 67-hundred kids in the U.S. and Canada.

Moderna announced in December that it was testing the vaccine in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17.