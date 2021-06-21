Family Health: New Alzheimer’s drug has $56K annual price tag

The FDA recently approved a new drug that could help treat Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The problem is it’s so expensive that most people can’t afford it.

The new drug is marketed as Aduhelm.

The cost right now is about 56-thousand dollars a year, per person.

It’s a groundbreaking drug that addresses the disease in a way that’s never been done before.

For people like 67-year-old Mark Aloway, who has early onset dementia, this is really good news.

“It was unbelievable. I got all excited and then I found out how much it cost and then I said something’s gotta happen,” he says.

The monthly infusion would cost people about 5-thousand dollars.

It’s too early to know yet if Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance will cover any of that.

The company Biogen sets the price.

The Alzheimer’s Association has called on Biogen to lower the cost.