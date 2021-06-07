Family Health: New drug aims to slow progression of Alzheimer’s, targets underlying cause

Federal regulators have approved the first Alzheimer’s drug in nearly two decades.

The FDA says the drug aducanumab targets the underlying cause of Alzheimer’s.

The drug aims to slow the progression of the disease.

The monthly IV is approved for those with early stages of the disease.

However, many experts say there’s not enough evidence that the treatment actually works.

The FDA is requiring the company that created it to conduct a follow-up study to confirm the drug’s benefits for patients.

