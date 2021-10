A new study says poor eating habits not only crash your health, but they may cause you to have one, in a car.

Researchers in Estonia say there’s a correlation between what you eat, and the decisions you can make behind the wheel of a car.

The study concluded that people who consume junk food, energy drinks, processed meats, or things with high sugar-fat content, had tendencies toward impulsivity, aggression, fast decision-making, and risky driving behaviors such as speeding.