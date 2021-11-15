Family Health: Pandemic’s effect on blood pressure

A new study finds more patients found it hard to control their blood pressure during the pandemic.

Just over 53-percent of Americans controlled their blood pressure last year, compared to just over 60-percent the year before.

Some patients avoided the doctor’s office during the pandemic, while others were not able to get care because their physician’s offices were temporarily closed.

Doctors say patients are now showing up sicker, with out-of-control blood pressure and other pandemic-related lapses in health care.