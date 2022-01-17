Family Health: Risk for newly-diagnosed diabetes in some children after COVID infection

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds COVID creating a potential new lifelong problem for children.

The CDC data says children and teens are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes a month or more after their COVID infection.

That, of course, is compared to children who did not have COVID.

The CDC study compared two different databases over a year during the pandemic, finding children with COVID were 116 percent more likely to develop diabetes.

The scientists believe COVID could be a “perfect storm” catalyst, while they also say other factors like pandemic food insecurity could be at work.

But, some pediatricians and health experts are criticizing the findings, saying the study did not account for many factors, such as childhood obesity, underlying conditions, medications, and others.

Click here to read more about the CDC study.