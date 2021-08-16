Family Health: Risk of atrial fibrillation in athletes

Athletes in good shape could be candidates for heart problems.

Researchers at Canterbury Christ Church University say playing sports like soccer, rugby, or mixed sports can cause irregular heartbeat risk — versus — endurance sports like running or rowing.

The study was conducted from 1990 to 2020, with more than 70-thousand participants.

The risk of atrial fibrillation for some athletes was two-and-a-half times higher, compared to non-athletes.

The study was published in the “British Journal of Sports Medicine.“