Family Health: Robotic-assisted surgery lessens pain in hip, knee replacements

Conway Regional Hospital has another tool in it’s arsenal to help with hip and knee replacements.

It’s called a Mako robotic arm.

According to Dr. Grant Bennett, there are several benefits for the patients, including not having to have more surgery down the road.

“Which is particularly important nowadays as more patients are undergoing hip and knee replacement surgery at a younger age, at higher than expected activity levels and want this to last for the rest of their life,” he adds.

Dr. Bennett also says the vast majority of his patients have been happy with the result and are able to go home the same day of the surgery. He also says patients have less pain with the Mako technology.