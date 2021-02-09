Family Health: Side effects reported with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacist Bhaveen Patel administers a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca covid vaccine to Joshua Labor at a coronavirus vaccination clinic held at Junction Pharmacy in Brixton, London, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

A study reveals the extent of the side effects that patients experienced after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study is based on a sample of 40-thousand vaccination shots across the UK.

Researchers found that more than one-third of patients had some sort of side effect after getting the first dose.

The side effects were mostly fatigue and headaches but also included swelling around the injection area.

People under the age of 55 were also more likely to suffer some sort of side effect — versus those over the age of 55.

Researchers also said that people who previously had the virus were twice as likely to experience one or more side effects.