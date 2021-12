Doctors say more teens are diagnosing themselves with a rare mental health disorder, based on TikTok videos.

Videos in the app with the hashtag borderline personality disorder have been viewed 600 million times.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 1.4 percent of the adult population suffers from this disease.

On the flip side, these self-diagnosis videos may leave some teenagers thinking they have rare mental disorders, when in fact they don’t.