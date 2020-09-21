Family Health: Students aren’t getting enough sleep

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than half of U.S. parents say their kids don’t get enough sleep on school nights.

The american academy of sleep medicine survey — included more than one thousand parents from across the country who had kids between the ages of five and eighteen.

Parents claim, early school times, homework and participation in sports are the top three reasons behind their kids’ lack of sleep.

Experts say whether kids are learning in-class or at-home; it is vital they wake up and go to sleep at consistent times on a regular basis.

As research has shown, students who get enough sleep have better attention, behavior and better physical and emotional health.