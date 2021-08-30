Family Health: Study on children with MIS-C finds good outcomes

Findings are being released from a UK study looking into multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children.

The rare syndrome can occur in children weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

The research, which involved 68 children, found that one year later, none of the patients had died, and only two had to be readmitted to the hospital for unrelated reasons.

MIS-C can impact different organs and trigger some heart maladies.

The study says that despite some children still showing heart abnormalities, the majority had good outcomes with no significant complications.