Family Health: Virtual town hall to focus on COVID vaccine information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You can get some of your COVID vaccine questions answered this Wednesday in a virtual town hall.

The City of Little Rock and the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force, in partnership with the Little Rock Chapter of The Links, Inc. will host the online event to discuss the latest information regarding available vaccines, pending approvals of vaccines, and Arkansas’ vaccination plan.

FOX16 News Anchor Donna Terrell will moderate the discussion that will include: Dr. Sam Greenfield; Dr. Keyur Vyas; Dr. Jennifer Dillaha; and Dr. Akilah Jefferson.

To submit a question for the town hall, follow this link: https://www.littlerock.gov/city-administration/mayors-office/covid-19-information/virtual-town-hall/



The hour-long virtual town hall begins at 12:30 p.m. on the City of Little Rock’s Facebook and YouTube pages.