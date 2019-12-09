1  of  2
Breaking News
130 jobs for Conway as Structurlam selects city for its first U.S. plant Prison escapee search in Texarkana

10 Fitness: Exercising during the Holidays

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

10 Fitness has some exercises you can do at home during the holidays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story