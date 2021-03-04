12th Annual Get up and Give Collection Drive

(News Release)

Methodist Family Health has a way for Arkansans to honor the Lenten season by contributing to our state’s children and families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, emotional, behavioral and spiritual issues.

The 12th Annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in our care. The project is during the entire 40 days of Lent – Wed., Feb. 17 through Thurs., Apr. 1 – and both children and adults can participate by donating personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other necessities to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community.

“Many of the children in our care are abandoned, abused and neglected,” said Carolyn McCone, CFRE, executive director of the Methodist Family Health Foundation. “Others are in the foster care system or have families with few monetary resources. By providing them things like new underwear, deodorant, their own school supplies – even books and toys – our community demonstrates to them that there are people who care about them and their well-being.”

Methodist Family Health asks that all items contributed through Get Up & Give are new. Monetary donations also can be contributed so specific items can be purchased to meet the needs of the Arkansas children and families in our care. Please know we at Methodist Family Health know you are dealing with uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To donate virtually and maintain health and safety guidelines, you can shop online and have your donations delivered directly to us. Here’s how:

Visit Walmart.com – Registry – Registry for Good – search Methodist Family Health Foundation or use the following link: https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/40018a96-5358-4ac5-9a4d-d8324c8625e1/view

Visit Amazon.com at this link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/genericItemsPage/3C8JX3X6ZWYDZ?filter=&ref_=pdp_new_wl&sort=default&type=wishlist&_encoding=UTF8

While you are shopping on these sites, please check the “this is a gift” box and put your name and address in the gift message field. This will enable us to send you a tax receipt and thank you letter.

Contributions also can be delivered to the following locations, including:

Alma: 1209 Hwy 71N, Suite B, Alma, AR 72921; phone 479.632.1022

Batesville: 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501; phone 870.569.4890

Fayetteville: 74 W. Sunbridge Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703; phone 479.582.5565

Heber Springs: 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; phone 501.365.3022

Hot Springs: 100 Ridgeway, Suite 5, Hot Springs, AR 71901; phone 501.318.6066

Jonesboro: 2239 S. Caraway, Suite M, Jonesboro, AR 72401; phone 870.910.3757

Little Rock: 1600 Aldersgate Road, Suite 100B, Little Rock, AR 72205; phone 501.537.3991

Magnolia: 621 E. North St., Magnolia, AR 71753; phone 870.234.0739

If delivering to the Methodist Family Health Foundation, please follow these steps for a contactless delivery:

Call 501-906-4201 to schedule a time to drop off items. This ensures a staff member is there to meet and assist you.

a time to drop off items. This ensures a staff member is there to meet and assist you. When you arrived, call or text the phone number on the sign you see on the front door of the building.

Drive around to the back of the building where you will see a garage door to our warehouse. This is on the right side of the Little Rock counseling clinic entrance.

Someone will meet you at the garage door to unload your vehicle.

If possible, please open your hatchback, trunk or truck bed cover and remain in your vehicle. Staff will unload your car for a contactless delivery.

If you get out of your vehicle, we require you to wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we will provide one for you to wear while outside of the vehicle.

If you have questions or concerns, please call 501-906-4201 or email CMcCreight@MethodistFamily.org.

For a list of necessities we are requesting, a Get Up & Give flyer or more information, visit https://www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call 501-906-4201.