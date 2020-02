The Argenta Community Theatre celebrates its 10th anniversary as it brings the Broadway musical Ragtime to life in North Little Rock.

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing, and anything is possible. Set in the melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together, united by their belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.