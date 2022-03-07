Aditi Shashidhara of Benton County is the winner of the 2022 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas State Spelling Bee. The 12-year-old Haas Hall of Bentonville student is the daughter of Ramya and Eswaraiah Shashidhara.

Approximately 61,500 students from 393 schools in 56 counties across Arkansas participated in local and county contests.

That was cut down to 54 for the state contest.

She’ll compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.

The runner-up for the state contest was Eleanor Christine Huff of White County. Placing third was Matthew Brodbent of Cross County, while fourth place went to Charles Akin Johnson of Washington County. Lucy Claire Coon of Pulaski County and Ahlam Ali Nur of Greene County placed fifth.