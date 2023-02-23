LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 20th Century Club is hosting its annual Hope Ball, which is a fundraiser that raises money to help provide no-cost, temporary lodging to medically and financially qualified cancer patients receiving outpatient treatment in Central Arkansas.

The black-tie optional Ball is Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Christy Bray and Kate Dalton are the co-chairs for the event. Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer is the presenting sponsor.

