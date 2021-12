Treatment Homes Inc. is going virtual with the 34th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza on December 12, 2021.

Treatment Homes, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic foster care for emotionally disturbed children and youth. This annual fundraiser has proven to be one that emphasizes building family traditions in keeping with our mission of providing treatment services to children in a family setting.

For more information, you can go to their website.