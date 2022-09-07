LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In honor of the 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks, Little Rock Fire Captain Roy Wert will host the 4th Annual Little Rock 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, September 10. Wert is inviting first responders and the general public to attend the event. Attendees will climb the stairs at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock beginning at 8 a.m.

Watch the video above or visit the Little Rock 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb website for more information.