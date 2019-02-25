A La Carte with Arkansas Children's

KLRT Good Day

Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary will host á la Carte featuring tastings from Central Arkansas' finest eateries.

The night will include a premier silent auction as well as entertainment from DJ Jonathan.  The event is presented by Dr. Milton & Carolyn Hughes and Jones and Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling call 501-364-1440 or visit archildrens.org/alacarte
 

