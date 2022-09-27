LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Night in Vegas is happening in Little Rock this week.

The event will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Junior League of Little Rock Building.

The event will help to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, officials said. Event officials said that the casino-theme event will have a silent auction, live entertainment, food and games.

Tickets to the event are sold out, but event planners said that you can still support families at the Ronald McDonald House by registering to participate in the auction at ANightInVegas.org.