LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Fashion School is hosting its annual fashion show in a couple of weeks.

Jamileh Kamran and Amanda Morley, along with designers and models, joined Good Day Arkansas with a preview of what to expect at the upcoming show.

Graduating and on-going students at the fashion school will show off their designs including suits, ball gowns and more.

The outdoor fashion show will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Arkansas Fashion School located at 105 North Rodney Parham Road. The event will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to an event website, tickets for the show are $100. To purchase, visit Eventbrite.com. For more information on the Arkansas Fashion School, visit ArkansasFashionSchool.edu.