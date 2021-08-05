AARP: Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period

The ACA set up Healthcare.gov, which is now open. You can enroll or change coverage now through August 15th, 2021. This new financial help is especially important for adults ages 50-64 who pay more than other age groups for Marketplace coverage, and often struggle to pay for their healthcare.

• You could now pay as little as $0 for your premiums or save up to

thousands of dollars a year.

• If you already receive financial help for health insurance through the ACA

Marketplace, you are likely eligible for even more help.

• If you weren’t eligible for financial help through the Marketplace before,

you may now be eligible.

• If you received unemployment insurance in 2021, you will not have to pay premiums for ACA Marketplace plans.

Visit aarp.org/ACA for more information or healthcare.gov to get signed up.