AARP: Getting ready for retirement

For those approaching retirement, this two-part online education session is intended to help people make informed decisions about how to get the most out of Social Security in retirement and the basics of Medicare.

The Social Security session will be led by Phylis Dills from the office of the Social Security Administration, and Medicare will be covered by Lesia Carter from the Arkansas Insurance Department.

The event is free and open to the public. People need to register for each event separately – aarp.cvent.com/SocialSecurityAR and aarp.cvent.com/MedicareAR. If someone is unable to attend the LIVE program, if they register, they can view a recording of the event.