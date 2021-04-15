AARP warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Scammers are looking for ways to steal money and personal information from older Americans seeking their COVID-19 vaccines, according to AARP.

AARP said scammers lure in targets with an offer to skip the line for quicker access to the COVID-19 vaccine for free. People are called or sent a fake event registration link and offered a chance to schedule a vaccine appointment for a fee or are asked for their Medicare or Social Security number in order to sign up.

