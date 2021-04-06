ACCESS Academy

The ACCESS Gardens Spring Plant Sales starts on April 10th and runs through the end of May. It’s located on the academy and young adult campus at 1500 N. Mississippi Street in Little Rock. It’s every Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. They have a large variety of spring and summer annuals and perennials.

Also, there are still some places available for the 19th Annual ACCESS Cup Golf Tournament. It’s on Monday, May 10 at Chenal Country Club. It’s a half day 4-person scramble tournament. You can go to accessgroupinc.org for more information.