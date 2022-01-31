Much like we all have different responses to stress, we all tend to process change a little differently.

Regardless of how you feel about change, maybe you thrive in an evolving environment, or maybe you prefer consistency, change is a part of our everyday lives now. Here are a few ways you can roll with the punches and work through those changes in your daily life.

Communication is Key

Keep the line of communication between you and your co-workers open. Maybe your child’s school had to quickly switch to virtual and you need to work from home to be with them, or take some time off to watch them. Being able to clearly communicate to your team how that change affects your schedule will help keep everyone on the same page.

Look at the Positives

Change doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Think of change as an opportunity. For example, if your office has transitioned to fully virtual, now you have the opportunity to take calls from your stationary bike and get in a quick workout during the day. Now you have the opportunity to save gas money. Now you have the opportunity to start your laundry earlier in the day. Have fun with it! If you can’t be together in-person like we are today, make cardboard cutouts or custom bobble heads of teammates.

Take a personal day when needed

The concept of embracing change is great, but when the reality of it feels overwhelming, don’t be too hard on yourself. You may need some time to process all the changes in your life, or maybe you just need a little break. Taking a personal day helps eliminate the potential for burnout and helps you return to work with renewed energy.